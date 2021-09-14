New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

