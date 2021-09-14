New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,012 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

