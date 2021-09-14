New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.67.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.