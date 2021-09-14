New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,627 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The RealReal worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,664 shares of company stock worth $1,599,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

