New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,686 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

