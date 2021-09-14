New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $1.22 Million Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 662,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after buying an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth $8,392,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

