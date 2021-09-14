New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 355,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Senseonics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

