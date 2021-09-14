Newfleet Asset Management LLC Has $50.41 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4,302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 79.0% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. 17,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,993. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

