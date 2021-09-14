Newfleet Asset Management LLC Sells 818,382 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 8.2% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

