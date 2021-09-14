Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Newmark Group worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $879,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

