Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,994 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $64,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

