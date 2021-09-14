Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRGOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,789. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

