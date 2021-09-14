Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRGOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,789. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.