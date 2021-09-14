Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Tops $49,474.47

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 551.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $49,474.47 and $23.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 150.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

