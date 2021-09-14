NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 90977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 target price on shares of NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

