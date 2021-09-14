NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.77. NEXE Innovations shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 158,055 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 target price on NEXE Innovations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.