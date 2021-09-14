NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.17

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.