NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post sales of $6.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $25.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $204,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NREF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

