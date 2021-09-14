NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.99 or 0.01362359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00519269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00340575 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045557 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

