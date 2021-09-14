NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NEXT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 29,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,211. The company has a market cap of $329.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 69.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

