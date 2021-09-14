NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,910 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $112,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

