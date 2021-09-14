NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,188 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,980 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

