Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.72

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.07. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 80,867 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

