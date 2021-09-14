NFTb (NFTB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, NFTb has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $11.89 million and $1.73 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00078535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00122143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00180555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.51 or 0.99833895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.16 or 0.07187313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

