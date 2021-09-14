NFTX (NFTX) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $132.58 or 0.00281722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $62.36 million and $593,851.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.