NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

