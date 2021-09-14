Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 15,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 267,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

