Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 15,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 267,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

