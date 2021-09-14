Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,697 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 68,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

