Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 336 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $314.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

