Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 504 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

