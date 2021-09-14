Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 98.7% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,976.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

HD traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.88. 50,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

