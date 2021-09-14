Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

