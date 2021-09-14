Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 721 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,595,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,889,000 after acquiring an additional 284,859 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.35. 46,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

