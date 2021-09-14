Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 986,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

