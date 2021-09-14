Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. 77,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

