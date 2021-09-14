Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 59,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

