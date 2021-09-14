Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

