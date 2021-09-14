Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. 170,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,944. The company has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

