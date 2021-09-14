Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $206,095.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00142872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.89 or 0.00807020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043794 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

