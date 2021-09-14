Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.40

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53.

About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

