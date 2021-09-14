Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.60

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 14102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NINOY shares. upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

