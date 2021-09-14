Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $35.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,077.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.96 or 0.07236893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00384183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.54 or 0.01356361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00120193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00552621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00567337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006542 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,940,200,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,278,700,912 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

