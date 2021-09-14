Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 6,471 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $2,166,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 245,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,597,000. Finally, South State Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,037,387. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.