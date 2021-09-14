Nixon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 2.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

