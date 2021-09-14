Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MBTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Nocturne Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

