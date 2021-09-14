Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.42

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 94022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.