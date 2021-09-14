Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,662. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day moving average is $267.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

