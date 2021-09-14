Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day moving average is $267.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

