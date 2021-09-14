Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 476,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 91,909.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

