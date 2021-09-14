Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

